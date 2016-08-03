BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Newalta Corp
* Sees full-year revenue between $190 million to $220 million
* Newalta reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue C$41.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$41.1 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue C$40 million to C$60 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* " Looking to second half of 2016, we expect substantially stronger performance than in first half"
* Sees revenue of $40 million to $60 million for Q3 of 2016
* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $12 million for the third quarter of 2016 and $20 million to $30 million for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation