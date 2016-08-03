Aug 3 Newalta Corp

* Sees full-year revenue between $190 million to $220 million

* Newalta reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue C$41.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$41.1 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue C$40 million to C$60 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* " Looking to second half of 2016, we expect substantially stronger performance than in first half"

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $12 million for the third quarter of 2016 and $20 million to $30 million for the full year