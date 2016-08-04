Aug 4 Novita SA :

* Said on Wednesday that received a notice from Lentex SA concerning sale of 63.17 pct stake in Novita SA to Tebesa Sp. z o.o.

* Lentex and Tebesa signed agreement for sale of 1,579,291 Novita's shares on July 26

* Tebesa announced tender offer for 100 pct of Novita on June 7

* After the transaction, Lentex does not hold any shares of Novita

