UPDATE 3-Competition stalls Roche margin growth; drugmaker commits to diabetes unit
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
Aug 4 Merck KGaA media call
* CEO on fertility business, benefiting from 2 competing products in U.S. held back by production problems
* CEO says unclear how long positive effect will last because production of one rival fertility product has resumed
* CEO says will file for first avelumab approval in U.S. at end-Q3, in Europe towards year-end
* CEO says currently have no active plans to divest any businesses, though constantly reviewing our portfolio
* CFO says acquisitions worth more than 500 million eur not on the agenda for next 2 years Further company coverage:
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
* Says Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. cuts stake in the co by selling 196,137 shares of the co
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - P uffing on the cannabis joints dangling from their mouths, a group of teenage boys hurl insults at a stream of pupils as they rush past them on their way to school.