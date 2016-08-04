Aug 4 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday the results of its rights issue for up to 49.6 million euros ($55.24 million), corresponding to 14.6 million shares

* Reported 99.6 percent of the shares offered were subscribed for 49.4 million euros

($1 = 0.8979 euros)