FOREX-Dollar up on bargain hunting after Trump takes aim at U.S. trade partners
* Rebound in US yields seen shoring up dollar, Fed decision next
LONDON Aug 4 The incorrect alert "Bank of England reduces key interest rate by 20 basis points to 0.3 pct" is withdrawn.
The Bank of England voted to reduce its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent. (Writing by London bureau)
* Rebound in US yields seen shoring up dollar, Fed decision next
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
* Trump remarks won't bind BOJ's hands on policy - ex-BOJ's Momma (Adds analyst, policymaker comments)