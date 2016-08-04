UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
Aug 4 ITT Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue flat at $626 million
* Lowering its previously announced full-year 2016 GAAP and organic revenue guidance
* Qtrly organic revenue down 6 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue down 3 percent to down 5 percent
* Announces up to $50 million of incremental share repurchases
* Adjusts 2016 full-year guidance
* Sees FY GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 3 percent to down 5 percent
* Sees FY organic revenue is expected to be down 7 percent to down 9 percent
* Sees GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.40 to $1.62 in 2016
* Q2 revenue view $619.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
