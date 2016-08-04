BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY 2016 net sales up at CHF 160.7 mln
* Increased its net sales by 4.0% to 160.7 million Swiss francs ($161.52 million)(2015: 154.5 million Swiss francs) in financial year 2016
Aug 4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva Pharm CEO Erez Vigodman said on Thursday that any generic launch of the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone prior to court ruling, which is likely to come by the second half of 2018, "would be at risk". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer)
* Increased its net sales by 4.0% to 160.7 million Swiss francs ($161.52 million)(2015: 154.5 million Swiss francs) in financial year 2016
* Enrolls first patient in phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of CX611 in severe sepsis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to buy back up to 1.43 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen Further company coverage: