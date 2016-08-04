UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Marathon Oil Corp :
* Sees 2017 capital program for resource plays of $1.4 billion - Conf call
* "In 2017 we can get our business back to sequential growth and live within our means with WTI in the low to mid-$50"- CEO
* Expects rig count in STACK play to double from "where we are today to when we would exit in 2017"
* Says Oklahoma STACK will be first priority for rig additions
* Expects to continue to minimize capital allocation to conventional assets in 2017 Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.