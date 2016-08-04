Aug 4 Ascencio SCA :
* 9M operating result of 24.6 million euros ($27.38
million)(+9.7 pct) and net current result of 18.8 million euros
(+10.6 pct) compared with June 30, 2015
* Q3 property result 9.9 million euros versus 9.2 million
euros year ago
* Q3 fair value of the investment properties of 574 million
euros, up by 53 million euros compared with Sept. 30
* Stable occupancy rate of 98.2 pct as at June 30
* Dividend forecast of at least 3.10 euros (gross) per share
* Ascencio expects its rental income for the current
financial year to amount to 38.8 million euros, compared with
36.0 million euros during the financial year 2015/2016
* 9M net current profit 18.8 million euros versus 16.8
million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2aFRMYC
($1 = 0.8983 euros)
