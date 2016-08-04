Aug 4 Calian Group Ltd :
* Reported revenues for quarter of $73.2 million, a 14 pct
increase from $64.3 million reported same quarter last year
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.52
* Expect revenues for fiscal 2016 to be in range of $260
million to $280 million
* Sees 2016 net profit per share in range of $1.65 to $1.90
per share and adjusted net profit in range of $1.74 to $1.99 per
share
* Says company's backlog at June 30, 2016 was $386 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$1.73, revenue view
c$263.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
