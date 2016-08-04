Aug 4 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* 9 percent increase in Q2 net written premiums on continued
operations over last year to $63.5 million
* Echelon Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2016
results
* Qtrly combined operating ratio of 101% compared to 99% in
Q2 of 2015
* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing
operations
* Says it has entered into a definitive stock purchase
agreement to sell its European insurance operations
* Says will have exited European market expeditiously with
no residual liabilities
