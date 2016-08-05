Aug 5 Grandvision Nv

* Grandvision reports H1 2016 revenue growth of 6.7 pct at constant exchange rates and eps growth of 8.0 pct

* H1 adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 5.3 pct or 6.5 pct at constant exchange rates (Q2 2016: 9.8 pct; 11.7 pct) to 272 million euros (Q2 2016: 150 million euros)

* H1 net result attributable to equity holders rose by 7.9 pct to 117 million euros

* Q2 comparble growth 3.6 percent versus 1.68 percent in Reuters poll

* Q2 revenue 867 million euros versus 855 million euros in Reuters poll

* Number of stores at end H1 6,211 versus 5,871 at end H1 2015

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 150 million euros versus 141 million euros in Reuters poll

* H1 net profit (equity holders) 117 million euros versus 113 million euros in Reuters poll