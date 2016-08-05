Aug 5 Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Said on Thursday decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to remove and delist the B-shares from trading from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

* Depending on whether and when Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts this request, the last trading day of the B-shares is expected to be Aug 11, 2016

* On July 13, 2016 Boconcept received a notice from its majority shareholder Layout Bidco A/S regarding the compulsory redemption of the minority shareholders in BoConcept

