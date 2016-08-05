Aug 5 Richter Says Cariprazine Drug for Bipolar
Depression Treatment Fails in MD-72 trial in U.S., did not
separate significantly from placebo as an add-on treatment.
* In a previous trial (MD-75) flexible doses of cariprazine
(2-4 mg) were significantly more effective than placebo
* Richter's partner, Allergan says the cariprazine programme
will continue
* "We believe that our plan to move forward with another
Phase 3 study in Adjunctive MDD coupled with our previous
positive clinical trial would provide the two studies needed for
submission," Allergan Chief R&D Officer says..
