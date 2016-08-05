Aug 5 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom maintains dividend guidance - Deputy CEO Janos Szabo

* Gearing ratio continues to decline, but will not fall below 40 pct this year yet - deputy ceo

* Magyar Telekom feels impacts of shortage of skilled IT workforce in Hungary, it is "very difficult" to find sufficient workforce

* Magyar Telekom shares up 0.45 pct at 0707 GMT, wider market down 0.3 pct

* Magyar Telekom published second-quarter earnings on Thursday (Reporting by Krisztina Than)