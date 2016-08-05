Aug 5 Erste Group Bank Ag
* Erste Bank Hungary says made 31.6 billion forint ($113.32
million) net profit in first half of 2016
* Erste Bank Hungary says expects revenues to increase in
the second half of the year
* Erste Bank Hungary expects to close deal on selling stakes
to Hungary government and EBRD within weeks
* Erste Bank Hungary says stock of corporate NPLs fell to 37
billion forints by end H1 from 116 billion a year earlier
($1 = 278.85 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)