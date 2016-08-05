Aug 5 Hugo Boss Ag

* 20 stores it wants to shut are big shops with long-term rent contracts in Asia, Europe and North America

* Hugo Boss CEO says not seen any impact yet from Brexit but could be risk if UK economy slows

* Hugo Boss CEO says does not plan any further major store closures after current plan to shut 20

* Hugo Boss CEO says factory in turkey hasn't experienced any difficulties or delays in recent weeks