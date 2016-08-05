Aug 5 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Says it has reached an agreement to borrow Ricardo Almeida from Moreirense Futebol Clube for two seasons, with a purchase option

* It has also reached an agreement to borrow Bilel from Sporting da Covilha for two seasons, with a purchase option

