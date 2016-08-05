UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Says it has reached an agreement to borrow Ricardo Almeida from Moreirense Futebol Clube for two seasons, with a purchase option
* It has also reached an agreement to borrow Bilel from Sporting da Covilha for two seasons, with a purchase option
Source text: bit.ly/2aquoNy , bit.ly/2aWOtiN
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources