Aug 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to reprimand Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA, POLFA SA, Molmedica SA , Eficom-Sinersio SA, Artnews SA

* Said the companies did not keep requirements regarding the procedures and conditions for the publication of the annual report for 2015, applicable in the alternative trading system of the NewConnect market

