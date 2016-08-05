BRIEF-Fitch says Thai banks' buffers can withstand weak environment
* Fitch on Thai banks - Expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017
Aug 5 Italian merchant bank Mediobanca:
* Tops analyst estimates with 2.5 percent rise in full-year net profit to 605 million euros ($673 million) helped by capital gains and lower loan loss provisions
* CEO says bank will continue to reduce its financial holdings but wants to see higher share price before selling 3 percent of insurer Generali, cutting stake to 10 percent
* Fully-phased CET1 ratio 12.6 percent, from 13.2 percent three months earlier, due to regulator's request it deducts from its capital the excess exposure to Generali
* Shares rise more than 7 percent
* Revenues at all-time high of 2.05 billion euros driven by retail and consumer business. Net interest income up 5.6 percent
* Loan loss provisions down 21 percent to 419 million euros
* Raises dividend to 0.27 euros per share from 0.25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017, after the full-year results for 2016 showed a rise in impaired loans and a slight decline in profitability. These trends are consistent with our negative outlook on the sector. However, capital and loan-loss buffers continue to rise, and are healthy enough to absorb pressures from the weak operating environment.