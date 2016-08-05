(Adds comments)

Aug 5 Italian merchant bank Mediobanca:

* Tops analyst estimates with 2.5 percent rise in full-year net profit to 605 million euros ($673 million) helped by capital gains and lower loan loss provisions

* CEO says bank will continue to reduce its financial holdings but wants to see higher share price before selling 3 percent of insurer Generali, cutting stake to 10 percent

* Fully-phased CET1 ratio 12.6 percent, from 13.2 percent three months earlier, due to regulator's request it deducts from its capital the excess exposure to Generali

* Shares rise more than 7 percent

* Revenues at all-time high of 2.05 billion euros driven by retail and consumer business. Net interest income up 5.6 percent

* Loan loss provisions down 21 percent to 419 million euros

* Raises dividend to 0.27 euros per share from 0.25 euros per share