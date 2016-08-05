Aug 5 Bombardier Inc :

* Quarterly adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Quarterly diluted loss per share $0.24

* Reaffirmed its full year guidance

* Q2 business aircrafts revenue $1,473 million versus $1,815 million last year

* Q2 revenue $4,309 million versus $4,620 million

* Bombardier inc quarterly Bombardier Transportation revenue $1,964 million versus $2,091 million

* Q2 business aircrafts deliveries 42 units versus 47 units last year

* Bombardier Inc quarterly Bombardier Transportation order intakes $2.1 billion versus $2 billion

* Bombardier Transportation order backlog $29.8 billion at quarter-end versus $30.4 billion at quarter-end last year

* Order backlog at business aircrafts $17.0 billion at quarter-end versus $17.2 billion at previous quarter-end

* Q2 commercial aircrafts revenue $764 million versus. $598 million

* Q2 commercial aircrafts deliveries 27 units versus 19 units

* Free cash flow usage is on track to full year target of $1.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $4.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Free cash flow usage of approximately $470 million on a year-to-date basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: