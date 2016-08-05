BRIEF-Fitch says Thai banks' buffers can withstand weak environment
* Fitch on Thai banks - Expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017
** SVM's Neil Veitch started a position in British Land post-Brexit
** Trading at a ~30% discount to NAV, div yield 5% (per SVM)
** Resilient: British Land has rented out space and clinched sales deals since Brexit vote, e.g. "Cheesegrater" skyscraper now fully leased out, sold Debenhams in London's West End for £400 mln
** British Land among worst performers on FTSE 100 following the vote, which sparked concern demand to rent and buy commercial property could be hit (stock -12.7% since)
Performance graphic: reut.rs/2aX59Xo
** Veitch manages SVM UK Opportunities Fund
** REITs rallied on Thursday on BoE stimulus package
** Other fund managers bearish property developers; Liontrust's Stephen Bailey has sold his holding in London-focused Capital & Counties
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017, after the full-year results for 2016 showed a rise in impaired loans and a slight decline in profitability. These trends are consistent with our negative outlook on the sector. However, capital and loan-loss buffers continue to rise, and are healthy enough to absorb pressures from the weak operating environment.