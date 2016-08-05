BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Paramount Resources Ltd :
* Paramount announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.05
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.29
* Qtrly total sales volumes 40,890 boe/d versus 42,604 boe/d
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
