BRIEF-Fitch says Thai banks' buffers can withstand weak environment
* Fitch on Thai banks - Expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017
Aug 5 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados :
* Said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends for the second quarter of 2016 in the total amount of 91.0 million Brazilian reais ($28.6 million), corresponding to 0.35 real per ordinary share
* Record date is Aug. 22
* Ex-dividend date is Aug. 23
* Payment date is Oct. 10
bit.ly/2azRDKR
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.1877 Brazilian reais
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017, after the full-year results for 2016 showed a rise in impaired loans and a slight decline in profitability. These trends are consistent with our negative outlook on the sector. However, capital and loan-loss buffers continue to rise, and are healthy enough to absorb pressures from the weak operating environment.