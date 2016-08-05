BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583
Aug 5 Toleranzia AB :
* Says validation process for company's granted European patent, which protects Toleranzia's tolerogenic platform for treatment of autoimmune diseases, is now complete
* The eight countries/regions which validated the patent are France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland/Liechtenstein, Spain, UK, Germany and Austria
* Toleranzia's platform technology has a valid patent protection to and including 2031 on a substantial part of the European market
Source text: bit.ly/2aFNNun
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents