Aug 5 Tupy SA :

* Said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved own capital interest payment totalling 43.4 million Brazilian reais ($13.6 million) gross, corresponding to 0.3007 real per share (0.2556 real per share net)

* Record date for own capital interest is Aug 10, shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 11, payment in up to 20 days

* The board had also approved complementary own capital interest payment totalling 16.0 million reais gross, corresponding to 0.111 real per share (0.0943 real per share net)

* Record date for complementary own capital interest is Nov. 7, shares to be traded ex-interest as of Nov. 8, payment until Dec. 31

Source text: bit.ly/2b0vz8J

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.1849 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)