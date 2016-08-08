Aug 8 Interferie SA :

* Said on Friday that it estimates that its H1 net profit was at c. 330,000 zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys ($441,192)year on year

* Lower H1 net result is down to an increase in operating costs and adverse movement in exchange rates

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8532 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)