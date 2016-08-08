Aug 8 Sonaecom SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday its affiliate Sonae Investment Management - Software and Technology has reached an agreement with Novo Banco, to be the leading investor in the acquisition of the participation units in three venture capital funds from Novo Banco

* With the operation, Sonae Investment Management will acquire stakes in Outsystems and Feedzai companies

* Transaction involves participation units of the following funds: Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures Inovacao e Internacionalizacao, FCR - Espirito Santo Ventures II, Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures III

Source text: bit.ly/2aFtLW6

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)