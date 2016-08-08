Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 8 Sonaecom SGPS SA :
* Said on Friday its affiliate Sonae Investment Management - Software and Technology has reached an agreement with Novo Banco, to be the leading investor in the acquisition of the participation units in three venture capital funds from Novo Banco
* With the operation, Sonae Investment Management will acquire stakes in Outsystems and Feedzai companies
* Transaction involves participation units of the following funds: Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures Inovacao e Internacionalizacao, FCR - Espirito Santo Ventures II, Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures III
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)