Aug 8 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Fenghua Soletech AG and Reinhold Europe AB until the day after the companies publish their financial reports for FY 2015

* Resolved to suspend trading of shares of Global Trade SA until the day after the company fulfils all the terms mentioned in the WSE's management resolution from May 10

Source text - bit.ly/2aKVZwk

- bit.ly/2aUuFJR

- bit.ly/2b6JwW4

(Gdynia Newsroom)