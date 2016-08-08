(Adds new CEO quote on effects from Brexit vote)

Aug 8 Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in conference call with reporters:

* Says negative effect from Brexit worries on Q2 sales in the U.K. has subsided in July

* Says saw a fairly sharp slowdown in the U.K. both ahead of and the week after Brexit vote, has stabilized since

* Says "We have a lot of leasing contracts with larger customers and they postponed decisions during a two-week period in June, which affected us, but business have come back in July, so short term it has recovered".

* Says saw underlying sales decline of 25 pct in the U.K. in Q2

* Says the U.K. makes up 4 pct of group sales, with main part in construction Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)