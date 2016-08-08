Aug 8Russian Aquaculture :

* Says deal value to sell Russian Fish Company is amounted to about 1.8 billion roubles ($27.86 million)(excluding 650 million roubles received by company as dividends)

* Says after the transaction, debt ratio of Russian Aquaculture Group decreased by 2.3 billion roubles due to the fact that Russian Fish Company has been sold together with its current debt

