BRIEF-Viewray files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Poland's Getin Noble Bank :
* Poland's financial regulator has asked the economic stability body KSF to opine on whether to recognise the bank, Poland's sixth-biggest, as "systemically important" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.25 percent of its risk exposure, Getin Noble Bank said on Monday.
* The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Alexander Smith)
CHICAGO, Jan 30 U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd, the companies announced on Monday.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.