* Said on Monday it started talks with potential investors concerning planned issue of new shares

* Plans to raise up to 10 million zlotys ($2.60 million) in new shares offer in Q4 2016

* Another issue of shares, worth about 50 million zlotys, to be conducted together with move of trading to main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2017

