BRIEF-Trico Bancshares reports quarterly EPS $0.54
Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million
Aug 9Erne Ventures SA :
* Said on Monday it started talks with potential investors concerning planned issue of new shares
* Plans to raise up to 10 million zlotys ($2.60 million) in new shares offer in Q4 2016
* Another issue of shares, worth about 50 million zlotys, to be conducted together with move of trading to main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2017
($1 = 3.8532 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Two senior U.S. lawmakers unveiled legislative plans on Monday to scrap a rule devised under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring publicly-traded mining, oil and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.