BRIEF-Trico Bancshares reports quarterly EPS $0.54
* Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Nurol REIT :
* Reported on Monday Q2 revenue of 15.8 million lira ($5.30 million) versus 88.1 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss was 9.3 million lira versus loss of 49.1 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9801 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Two senior U.S. lawmakers unveiled legislative plans on Monday to scrap a rule devised under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring publicly-traded mining, oil and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.