BRIEF-Trico Bancshares reports quarterly EPS $0.54
* Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Notoria Serwis SA :
* Said on Monday that Q2 revenue was at 563,635 zlotys ($146,400) versus 439,133 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was at 22,053 zlotys versus 18,080 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8500 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Two senior U.S. lawmakers unveiled legislative plans on Monday to scrap a rule devised under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring publicly-traded mining, oil and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.