Aug 9 Edita Food Industries Sae

* Second quarter net profit of 48.1 million Egyptian pounds ($5.42 million), down from 66.9 million last year

* Sales for the second quarter at 550.2 million Egyptian pounds versus 514.8 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ola Noureldin)