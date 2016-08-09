Aug 9 Nokian Tyres Plc

* CEO Ari Lehtoranta says company aims to expand to new markets such as China and Japan in the coming years

* Says after 2018 new regions must start generating gradually growing sales for the company

"China is a big prospect, there will be (new) winter tyre legislation at some point there... Japan is another opportunity," Lehtoranta told a news conference