Aug 9 Banco do Nordeste do Brasil SA :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay own capital interest for H1 2016 totalling 54.0 million Brazilian reais ($17.1 million), corresponding to 0.6253 real per ordinary share

* Record date is Aug. 11

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 12

Source text: bit.ly/2aIBEdy

($1 = 3.1673 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)