BRIEF-CYBG Plc announces Q1 results, says FY17 guidance unchanged
* Mortgage book increased to £22.1 billion at 31 december - annualised growth of 4.4%, ahead of the market
Aug 9 Banco do Nordeste do Brasil SA :
* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay own capital interest for H1 2016 totalling 54.0 million Brazilian reais ($17.1 million), corresponding to 0.6253 real per ordinary share
* Record date is Aug. 11
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 12
Source text: bit.ly/2aIBEdy
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1673 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mortgage book increased to £22.1 billion at 31 december - annualised growth of 4.4%, ahead of the market
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015