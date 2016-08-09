BRIEF-Northeast Bancorp reports quarterly EPS $0.35
* Northeast Bancorp reports record quarterly results, surpasses $1 billion in assets and declares dividend
Aug 9 Poland's BGZ BNP Paribas :
* Says Poland's financial regulator has asked the economic stability body KSF for its view on whether to deem the Polish arm of France's BNP Paribas as "systemically important" and therefore require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.25 percent of its risk exposure.
* The bank says it has not received any information about when the capital buffer requirement would be implemented or its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)
* Northeast Bancorp reports record quarterly results, surpasses $1 billion in assets and declares dividend
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The Senate Finance Committee has delayed a vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, until Tuesday morning after Democrats objected to a request to hold a vote on Monday night, a Republican spokeswoman for the panel said. The "irregular objection" from Democrats to the evening vote means that the panel will now vote at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, when the committee will also vote on Tom Price's nomination as secretary of Health