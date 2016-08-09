Aug 9 Crowdsoft Technology AB :

* City Capital Partners AB sold on Aug 5, 2016 5 million shares in Crowdsoft

* Before transaction, CCP AB held 24,003,571 shares in Crowdsoft corresponding to 11.14 pct of votes and capital

* After transaction, CCP AB owns 19,003,571 shares in Crowdsoft corresponding to 8.82 pct of votes and capital

