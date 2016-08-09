Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 9 Linx SA :
* Said on Monday that it had signed a partnership agreement with Banco Itaucard SA to integrate its dealership management software with financing systems of the bank
* It will also develop an offer of a management system for multibrand vehicle dealerships, which will be distributed by the bank
Source text: bit.ly/2aZtNUl
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)