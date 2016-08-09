Aug 9 Linx SA :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay interim dividends for H1 2016, totalling 16.0 million Brazilian reais ($5.1 million), corresponding to 0.1133 real per share

* Record date is Aug. 12

* Payment as of Aug. 24

* Shares to be traded ex-dividends as of Aug. 15

