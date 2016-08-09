UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 9 Russia's M.video :
* Appoints Enrique Fernandez as CEO of M.video Management, to be in charge of operational activity
* CEO of M.video Management reports directly to M.video Group CEO Alexander Tynkovan
* Michael Tuch, who previously served as CEO of M.video Management, took decision to step down
* Enrique Fernandez served as M.video's commercial director for past seven years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources