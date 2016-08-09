Aug 9 Russia's M.video :

* Appoints Enrique Fernandez as CEO of M.video Management, to be in charge of operational activity

* CEO of M.video Management reports directly to M.video Group CEO Alexander Tynkovan

* Michael Tuch, who previously served as CEO of M.video Management, took decision to step down

* Enrique Fernandez served as M.video's commercial director for past seven years