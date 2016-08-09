BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Announces increase in 4th quarter income along with full year 2016 results
Aug 9 Cargill Inc:
* Says again reducing antibiotic use in its turkey business
* Says turkey products covered by this decision will be available in marketplace by Jan. 1, 2017
* Says U.S. FDA has mandated withdrawal periods for use of antibiotics used for animal health
* Says expanding its antibiotic-free turkey products through creation of its new honest turkey product line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Taylor Morrison reports fourth quarter revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings per share of $0.63
* Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation- Mylan spokeswoman