* Public offering of C$1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two
series pursuant to medium term notes program
* MTN debentures will be fully and unconditionally
guaranteed by BCE Inc
* $850 million 2% MTN debentures to be dated August 12,
2016, to mature on October 1, 2021, to be issued at price of
C$99.804 per $100 principal amount
* $650 million 2.9% MTN debentures to be dated August 12,
2016, to mature on August 12, 2026, to be issued at price of
C$99.733 per $100 principal amount
* Proceeds to be used to fund redemption of $700 million
principal amount of 5% debentures, series M-18 due Feb 15 2017,
to fund BCE acquiring Q9 networks
