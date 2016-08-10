UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Corbion NV :
* H1 operating result YTD was 63.4 million euros ($70.70 million), an organic increase of 21.2 pct
* H1 EBITDA before one-off items YTD was 89.8 million euros, an organic increase of 17.8 pct
* H1 EBITDA margin before one-off items YTD was 19.7 pct
* H1 net sales organic growth YTD was 1.5 pct; volume growth was -0.2 pct
* For biobased ingredients sees net sales growth (CAGR) of 2-4 pct (1-3 pct in food, 5-8 pct in biochemicals), EBITDA margin > 18 pct in 2018
* For biobased ingredients recurring capex is expected to be on average 35 million euros per annum (2015-2018)
* For biobased ingredients expect full year growth to be below the multi-year average guidance range of 2-4 pct
* For biobased ingredients expect H2 EBITDA to be lower than H1 EBITDA, in line with previous years
* Full year growth for food business segment is expected to end up below the multi-year (2015-2018 CAGR) guidance range of 1-3 pct
* Biochemicals business segment is expected to show improved sales growth in H2 compared to H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources