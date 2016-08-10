August 10Euro Disney SCA :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenues of 327 million euros ($364.57 million), down from 360 million euros a year ago

* Resort revenues for Q3 were 324 million euros, a decrease of 10 pct year on year

* The decrease was due to lower volumes, mainly driven by the adverse events in Paris and Brussels Source text: bit.ly/2aR1cD1 Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)