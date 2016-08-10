BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
Aug 10 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board issued positive opinion on draft resolution to raise the company's capital via series L shares issue
* The company's management presented an adjusted plan of capital increase via series L shares issue
* On June 30 the company's general meeting of the shareholders decided against series L shares issue
* Its management plans to propose to the company's shareholders to vote on draft resolution of the capital increase on the next general meeting
* Its management proposes to increase the company's capital by no more than 16,695,541 zlotys via issue of up to 16,695,541 series L shares to shareholders of Orphee SA in exchange for Orphee's shares
* Its management determined the valuation of one Orphee's share at fair value 2.59 zloty
* The shares of Orphee will be a contribution in kind to cover series L shares at ratio 1 to 0.8
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.