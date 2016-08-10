LONDON Aug 10 European shares fell on Wednesday in early deals, weighed down by a slump in Novozymes after a weak set of second-quarter results while Germany utility E.ON also dropped after posting a net loss.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent in early trade with all sub-sectors in the red in early trades.

Danish biotechnology company Novozymes sank more than 9 percent after posting weaker than expected second-quarter results and downgrading its full-year sales guidance due to declining sales of its ethanol enzymes and in its agriculture product alliance with Monsanto.

It shares were on track for their biggest daily loss in one year.

E.ON, Germany's largest utility, dropped 2.7 percent after reporting a net loss of more than 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion) for the first half of the year due to further charges at power plant unit Uniper.

Britain's G4S, however, jumped more than 12 percent on well-received first-half earnings. The world's largest security firm also maintained its dividend. (Reporting by Kit Rees)