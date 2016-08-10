UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Aug 10 G4s Plc, Chief Executive Ashley Almanza:
* Brexit has had no impact on its relationship with government, sees no significant effects of Brexit beyond that
* Disposal process is seeing very active interest from range of buyers
* Does not see significant sustained change for its business from recent European attacks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control